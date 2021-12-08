Warming trend into Friday, rain chances return too

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 20s and feel-like temperatures in the teens, so everyone needs to bundle up! Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday and our warming trend will continue into Friday before rain chances return.

Today will be sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, more seasonal for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s with a few clouds around.

Thursday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 50s and mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out during the day but I expected most of us to stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

Friday will be the warmest day with temperatures in the lower 60s but it does come with scattered showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has central Indiana in a marginal risk with a higher chance for an isolated stronger storm or two in southern Indiana. This threat will need to be monitored into Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

We start off in the 60s on Saturday and then temperatures will tumble during the day with overnight lows in the 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonal with highs in the 40s.