Warming trend for the holiday weekend

It’s been a refreshing change as we are closing out what was a mostly warm and humid week. A cold front that passed late Thursday night has swept away the humidity and northwesterly winds are ushering in much cooler air. Dew point temperatures as of early Friday evening had dropped around 20-degrees from where they were Thursday evening. When dew point temperatures are above 60-degrees that’s when the air typically starts to feel a little sticky outside. We are well below that threshold this evening.

The rest of Friday evening will be comfortable and dry. However, once the sun goes down, the lack of cloud cover and northwesterly winds will allow temperatures to drop very quickly. By early Saturday morning, we’ll be back into the low and mid 50s. That’s very close to where we started Friday morning where a few areas even fell into the 40s this morning.

Winds shift back out the southwest by Saturday afternoon, commencing our warming trend that will continue into early next week. Most of this Labor Day weekend will be dry but there will be periods of rain chances both Sunday and Monday. The higher humidity returns by Monday and Tuesday of next week, meaning we’ll be fully back into the summery feel for a little while longer.