INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off cold and with a Freeze Warning for some of us. Temperatures are in the 30s as you head out the door, so winter coats are still needed!

Freeze Warning until 10AM.

Last freeze dates.

For your Tuesday, temperatures will gradually warm into the lower 50s with decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s with a few clouds. Plenty of dry time is expected. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph.

Midweek storms

We are not done with the rain for the week. As we head into Wednesday, rain chances return. Scattered and spotty in nature, rain chances will move in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain sticks around overnight into early Thursday morning before exiting. Thursday we will stay mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Some spotty storms are possible Friday with temperatures in the middle 70s! We will watch this round closely for stronger storms. Overnight lows stay close to 60°.

First 80° day

There is a strong possibility that we will hit 80° by Saturday, the first of the season! I also think we will stay dry on Saturday as well! Sunday storm chances return along with temperatures in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast.