INDIANAPOLIS – After a cold and gloomy stretch of weather, temperatures are trending upwards as skies clear out.

Thursday forecast

Sunshine ahead

Partly cloudy skies develop for most of Central Indiana by Thursday morning. Into Thursday afternoon, skies begin to clear for more sunshine by 3 p.m. This will allow temperatures to warm into the lower 70s.

Cloud coverage the rest of the week

Sunshine will be present Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances move in Friday, just ahead of what we expect to be a beautiful and dry weekend!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

Temperatures increase into the 70s for much of the 7-day forecast. Rain showers into Friday afternoon may pull temperatures down into the upper 60s. This weekend looks great! Highs will be in the mid 70s as we dry out with plenty of sunshine. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather ahead before thunderstorms roll in next week!