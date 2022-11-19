INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!

Watch as bands of snow enter the state. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight. #INwx pic.twitter.com/CcSF2zSDQx — Alyssa Andrews (@HoosierLyss) November 19, 2022

Sunday at a glance

Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.

Saturday snow passes through

Sunday will be the coldest day of the season thus far with lows falling into the mid teens across much of Central Indiana. Feels-like temps will drop into the single digits during the morning and struggle to reach the low 20s even in the afternoon. The amount of sun we see will be a redeeming factor however, as we stay mostly sunny overall. Temperatures will not fall as much overnight as a mild southwesterly wind returns to the region

Brief warming during Thanksgiving

Our last average high of 50 or warmer is on Monday, and for the first time in over a week we’ll come close to the mark. With a strong southwest wind, it will feel chilly, but highs will begin to run back into the mid to upper 40s. A mostly sunny sky will not hurt either.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

The southwest wind continues though begins to lighten up on Tuesday. Mostly to partly sunny skies prevail again. Highs are expected to return back above average in the low 50s and should hover there through Thursday!