Warming back up!

We’re closing out the final weekend of summer. We’ve been enjoying some really nice weather these past few days. The cool down has made it feel like fall started early. Although, temperatures Sunday afternoon were only a couple degrees shy of the average. The morning temperatures on Sunday were a different story. Temperatures were running a good 10-degrees below average with some areas falling back into the 30s to start the day. Dry air and sunshine really helped warm us up during the afternoon though.

We really need the rain. Several areas, including Indianapolis, are more than 2″ below average for this month. Since August 19th, Indy has only received 0.04″ of rain. That’s the driest for the dates in 112 years. 64% of the state is currently considered to be “abnormally dry.” That number is likely to rise or be upgraded to “moderately dry” by the next update on Thursday this week.

The dry streak will roll on for several more days. We have a few more unseasonably cool mornings but in general, a warming trend is underway. Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 70s with a few days in the 80s this week. Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive with Gulf moisture over the weekend. However, it’s still far out and that could change. Stay tuned!