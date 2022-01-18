Warmest of the week today! Colder air quickly settles back in

It’s the best day of the week! Temperatures will be significantly warmer today, compared to Monday, and we’ll get some sunshine back in the area too. However, as we are starting off Tuesday morning, temperatures are still quite cold. Kids at the bus stop will need all the heavier winter layers. While slick spots on untreated surfaces are still possible from the moisture over the weekend and early Monday morning, we’re are starting off with dry conditions today.

Winds shifting out of the south today will pickup this afternoon and help drive temperatures to the mid 40s! It will be breezy though with gusts near 25 to 30 mph at times. That will create a wind chill factor that will make it feel like it’s in the low 30s at the warmest part of the day.

Temperatures hold steady in the upper 30s, lower 40s through the evening into early Wednesday morning. That will be the warmest we get tomorrow. A cold front moving through on Wednesday will cause temperatures to fall into the afternoon.

We finish off the work week much colder than we started. Thursday and Friday will only see highs in the mid 20s after starting off the mornings in the teens and single digits.