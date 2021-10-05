Warmer with minor rain chances today

It’s another foggy start to our day with some locations seeing pockets of dense fog. Be sure to allow yourself extra time during your morning commute.

Fog should clear by mid morning and then we’ll being seeing partly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions for the rest of the day. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon but most will stay away from the rain drops. The lack of rain and a few more peeks of sunshine today means warmer temperatures for us. We’ll see highs in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon.

Rain chances rise overnight and scattered showers will linger around for the next few days. Keep the umbrella nearby. A few thunderstorms will be possible and along with that, pockets of heavy downpours. However, by the time we get to the weekend, we dry out and a more summery feel returns with temperatures in the 80s!