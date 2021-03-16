Warmer weather for St. Patrick’s Day with heavy rain later this week

March weather can vary as we’ve already seen this week. We went from freezing rain Monday morning to rain in the afternoon to scattered thunderstorms late Monday night. Tuesday started with dense fog and we stayed cloudy during the day.

Our weather will rebound as temperatures will warm into the 60s Wednesday. For St. Patrick’s Day, expect a mix of clouds and sun. An approaching cold front will spread rain across the state late in the evening and heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely Wednesday night through Thursday.

1-2″ of rain is likely and rivers and streams are near bank full due the rain we’ve had this month. So some minor flooding is likely, especially south of I-70.

Rain will cool temperatures in the 50s Thursday. As we get colder late Thursday night, rain will change to flurries and continue through Friday morning. We’ll stay chilly on Friday with highs in the 40s.

Spring begins Saturday, and we’ll find it dry and warmer this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s Sunday.

We’ve had an inch of rain so far this month.

