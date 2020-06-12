Warmer today then below average for the weekend

Comfortably cool this morning! Temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s. You could open the windows to let in some fresh air if you’d like! Lots of opportunity for open windows the next few days. Dew points are low and the air is very comfortable. High pressure is allowing us to be mainly sunny for our Friday and mostly clear for Friday night.

Cold front is sliding out way and we can’t rule out a sprinkle on Saturday (more likely just extra clouds). Nothing to cancel plans over. Check out the forecast rainfall totals below… no real concern there. And that’ll be the only rain we get for about another week so you’ll have to help out your lawn and flowers.

The weekend forecast brings temperatures a little below average but a mainly dry forecast and a good deal of sunshine do seem to make up for that. We’ll heat back up next week and eventually be tracking the return of some rain by the second half of the week.