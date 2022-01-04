Warmer today but a bigger push of cold air comes later this week

We’re in for a brighter and “warmer” day! However, to be clear, it will still be rather chilly. Temperatures Tuesday morning started off in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. By the afternoon, breezy southerly winds and sunshine will help temperatures rise to the low 40s. Although this is warmer than Monday where the high in Indianapolis only reached 31°. Even though the air temperature will rise to the low 40s this afternoon, wind chills will still be a factor and it will only feel like it’s in the upper 20s and lower 30s at the warmest part of the day.

Clouds will increase late this afternoon and winds will continue to pickup through the evening and into Wednesday morning. Overnight, winds gusting above 35 mph will be possible.

A cold front passing tomorrow morning will bring a quick end to our warmup from today. A few flurries are possible to start the day on Wednesday, but the windy conditions and temperatures will be the bigger impact. Temperatures will be at their peak (mid 30s) during the morning and fall to the mid 20s by the afternoon.

Our coldest air of the season, so far, is set to arrive late this week. Highs on Thursday will struggle to get out of the low 20s and by early Friday morning, air temperatures will likely be in the single digits, with wind chills subzero. This cold air comes with a shot of light snow Thursday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune the timing, totals and track of this system.