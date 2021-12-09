Warmer Thursday, storm chances for Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 20s and mostly cloudy skies. The clouds stick around with warmer temperatures for today before rain chances and storms return for Friday.

Today will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 50s and mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out during the day but I expected most of us to stay dry. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

Friday will be the warmest day with temperatures in the lower 60s but it does come with scattered showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has central Indiana in a marginal to slight risk with a higher chance for an isolated stronger storm or two in southern Indiana. All threats of severe weather will be possible. Flooding will be a concern too, heavy rainfall totals are possible. This threat will need to be monitored into Friday. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.

We start off in the 60s on Saturday and then temperatures will tumble during the day with 30s in the afternoon and overnight lows in the 20s.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonal with highs in the 40s. The sunshine continues into early next week.