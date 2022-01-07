Warmer this weekend across central Indiana with rain moving in

Friday got off to a cold start with a morning low temperature of three degrees. After a chilly Friday afternoon with highs near 20 degrees, temperatures will moderate over the weekend. We’ll have highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will start sunny and end with rain. The precipitation may begin and a rain, freezing rain, sleet mix before change to all rain as temperatures rise in the evening. The heaviest rain will fall Saturday night and up an inch of rain is likely by Sunday morning. A cold front will move across the state Sunday and temperatures will fall during the day.

Our second cold blast of the new year will arrive early next week and a cold front brings gusty winds and colder air. Highs will be in the 20s for Monday and Tuesday with single-digit lows to start the week.

Friday was the coldest morning of the season so far.

Rain will develop Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday night.

Temperatures will fall Sunday.

Monday will be windy and colder with flurries.