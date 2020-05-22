Warmer temperatures with a few showers for Memorial Day weekend

The cut off low that has sat over the eastern U.S. has finally moved east and as a result central Indiana saw more sunshine and warmer temperatures Friday afternoon. A new weather pattern will now develop. This will bring us more sunshine along with a daily chance for rain for the next seven days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The rain is most likely in the afternoon and early evening and neither day looks like a complete washout. We will also see a warm up with temperatures in the 80s for the Memorial Day weekend.

2-4″ of rain has fallen across east central Indiana this week. Lakes and rivers will have high water levels, and currents will run faster than normal. Extra care will need to be taken around water through the holiday weekend.

May has been a wet month so far.

May has been a cool month so far.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

We’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered afternoon showers Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered afternoon showers Sunday.

We’ll have a chance for a few widely scattered afternoon showers Monday.