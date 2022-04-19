Our unseasonably cool weather will continue for the next 24 hours. Lows will fall into the 30s overnight and highs will be in the 50s Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail and from the clouds rain will develop late Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely through Thursday and Friday and a half-inch of rain is likely. Along with the rain we’ll see a warm up. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday and in the 70s Friday.

After a chilly week a major warm up is on the way. The average high temperature this time of year is 65 degrees. Temperatures this weekend will be 15° above average. Expect sunny skies Saturday with a chance for rain late Sunday.

Lows will be in the 30s overnight.

Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow.





Rain will spread across the state Wednesday night.

This has been a wet month so far.

We’ll have rain Wednesday through Friday.

Up to a half inch of rain is likely this week.

Warmer air will move in for the weekend.

We are 39 days away from the Indy 500.