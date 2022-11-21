We have had quite the temperature swing this month. For the first 11 days of the month temperatures were 10° above average with four days with highs in the 70s. Then we went into opposite direction. For the past nine days our temperatures have been more than 12° below average with low temperatures as cold as 13°. We saw the coldest air of the season, so far, over the weekend. Temperatures dropped to the teens both Saturday and Sunday morning.

A new week brings a new weather pattern and the change has already begun. The bitter cold air has pushed north and our winds have shifted out of the southwest. That warmer airflow and sunshine will help send temperatures back to more seasonal levels this week. The average high temperature for this time of year is 49° and Monday’s high of 50° was the warmest day we’ve had since Veterans Day. For Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s.

Travel ahead of the holiday looks uneventful across the nation and most areas will remain quiet until late Wednesday. If you will be traveling locally or to states nearby, showers will be passing through the region by the middle of the week. In central Indiana, rain is expected Thursday afternoon and evening, and will be scattered in nature. These showers will continue into Friday before possibly ending as a rain/snow mix Saturday morning.

Tuesday will be a sunny, breezy cool day.

Expect a few afternoon showers on Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will be above average for most of this week.