INDIANAPOLIS – After a frosty start, temperatures soared into the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will continue to climb before rain chances return and temperatures tumble into the weekend.

Cool, clear Tuesday night

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 40s with winds shifting out of the south. This wind will keep temperatures from dropping into the 30s. Mostly starry skies are expected tonight as well.

There is a frost advisory to our north and east. This means frost is likely to form, which can cause damage to plants. Cover or take your plants in overnight.

Big warm-up Wednesday and Thursday

Temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the upper 70s thanks to sunshine and winds out of the south, gusting up to 20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s with increasing clouds ahead of rain chances that will come later in the evening. Exact timing and totals are still uncertain.

Wet Friday and start to the weekend

Showers will linger into Friday and Saturday. Friday we start off in the lower 60s with falling temperatures during the day. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s this weekend. By early next week, temperatures will start to rebound.