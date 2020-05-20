Warmer temperatures are on the way to central Indiana

So far the month of May has been cool and wet. A new weather pattern will move in and while we’ll have a daily chance for rain, temperatures will be well above average for an extended period.

We’ll have a dry Friday with highs near 70 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Along with the rain we’ll see a warm up with temperatures in the 70s this week and in the 80s for the Memorial Day weekend.

2-4″ of rain has fallen across east central Indiana this week. Lakes and rivers will have high water levels and currents will faster than normal. Extra care will need to be taken around water through the holiday weekend.

May has been a cool month so far.

May has been a wet month so far.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this weekend.

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend.

Watch you kids around water this weekend.