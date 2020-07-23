Warmer temperatures are on the way to central Indiana for the weekend

July has been a warm month with temperatures averaging four degrees above normal. A cold front moved move across the state Thursday morning. Behind the front temperatures and humidity were lower.

Highs will be in the 80s Friday with comfortable humidity before another heat wave begins. Highs will be in the 90s this weekend thorough Monday. The weekend will mainly be dry with a better chance for scattered storms early next week.

Indianapolis has received more than an inch of rain this week and some parts of the state have seen as much as four inches. This extra moisture has helped our farm community in relieving our abnormally dry soil conditions.

Temperatures have been above average this month.

We have had nine, 90-dgeree days this month.

We’ve had almost four inches of rain this month.

Indianapolis precipitation is above average this month.

Parts of the state are reporting moderate drought.