Warmer temperatures and rain are on the way to central Indiana

The 30-day outlook for Indiana predicts above average temperatures and above average precipitation and right on cue, a warm up and rain, are on the way. Our next chance for rain will arrive late Saturday and continue through Sunday morning. As of now, it does not look like this will be a heavy rainfall event, and severe storms are not expected. Highs will be near 70 degrees Saturday and about ten degrees cooler on Sunday.

We'll see another chance for rain late Monday through early Tuesday and high temperatures will rise into the 70s early next week.

This has been a very wet year so far.

Consecutive dry days have been rare this year.

Central Indiana temperatures are forecast to be above average this month.

Central Indiana precipitation is forecast to be above average this month.

Up to an inch of rain is likely over the next seven days.