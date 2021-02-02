Warmer temps, rain are coming before next round of cold, snow

Central Indiana will have several chances for snow this week.

Expect a cloudy Tuesday night with lows near 20 degrees. With morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, highs will be in the 30s Wednesday before a brief warm up in to the 40s. A warm front will usher in the milder air before a cold front approaches.

Rain will change to snow Thursday night as colder air moves in, and we’ll stay with snow showers Thursday and Friday.

For the weekend, a stronger storm system will bring a blast of arctic air into the state. Highs will be in the 20s Saturday, and temperatures will fall into the teens Sunday. We’ll have the possibility of snow accumulating this weekend, and the coldest air in years will be with us to start next week.

After a cloudy morning, skies will clear Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday.

Rain will develop Thursday.

Rain will continue through Thursday evening.

A quarter inch of rain is likely Thursday.