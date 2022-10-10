Warming Up Today

It is a cool morning for the state, but not nearly as cold as morning lows over the weekend! Most of central Indiana will see temperatures falling to the mid-40s by daybreak. A heavy jacket will be needed for kids waiting at the bus stop.

However, temperatures will recover nicely and will peak into the lower to mid-70s this afternoon! Higher pressure over the area will also supply the state with mostly sunny skies for another day.

Changes Arrive Wednesday

Tomorrow is looking mainly for the area, but wind speeds will pick up and cloud cover is going to increase by the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible late in the evening as our next wave inches closer to the state. Highs are going to rebound into the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances ramp up on Wednesday as the cold front nears the Hoosier State. Skies will be mainly cloudy between the widely scattered activity with temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain totals should stay below the inch mark, with the highest totals concentrated over our northwestern counties.

Cooler End to Week

A few showers are possible early Thursday as the system departs. Behind the cold front, a wind shift will occur and channel in cooler air to central Indiana. Highs will rise closer to the 60° mark as we close the workweek with drier conditions building back into the state for the start of the weekend.