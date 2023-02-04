INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold couple of days, but that will change with a warm-up underway!

Sunday at a glance

A windy couple of days

Winds will make it feel a little bit cooler these next couple of days. Gusts over 30 mph will be present through Monday. It will be a southerly wind though, so this will actually help us warm up in the end.

Warmer air is on the way!

Another 6 weeks of winter was recently predicted by a certain rodent. But as highs head to the 50s next week, it looks more like an early spring to me!

Chance for rain this week

As we get the warmer air approaching, so will a chance for rain showers across the state. Moisture will be available Tuesday through Thursday, with more favorable chances for rain at the beginning of the week.