So far this year Indianapolis has had 13 wet weekends only, 10 dry weekends. After a dry Saturday, expect a few widely scattered storms to develop overnight. Sunday will start dry but more storms are likely Sunday afternoon. It will be warmer for the second half of the weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

Indianapolis has not had a 90° day this year and that will chance next week. It will be the warmest week of the year with highs in the 90s, Monday through Wednesday. The humidity will also be higher so the dog days of summer are on the way. The heat index next week will peak near 100°. A few widely scattered storms are likely Monday, but most of next week will be dry with our next best chance for rain not coming until Thursday.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Scattered t-storms will develop Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be a warmer day.

Our first 90° day of the year will come next week.

Record heat is likely next week.