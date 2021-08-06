Warmer air will move in for the weekend; a daily chance for t-storms next week

A month that started unseasonably mild is starting to heat up. Expect a dry weekend with a very small chance for a shower or two late Saturday. With sunny skies, highs warm into the upper 80s Saturday and to near 90 degrees Sunday.

After an extended streak of dry weather this week, a slow-moving storm system will keep our weather unsettled next week. The chance for widely scattered thunderstorms will increase Monday. Once the rain chances rise, we’ll have a daily chance for scattered storms through most of next week. Heavy downpours will be likely and 1-2″ of rain will fall by next Friday.

Dry weekends have been rare this year.

Warmer air will move in this weekend.

Temperatures rise quickly inside locked cars.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday.

Expect a warmer, more humid Sunday.

Expect a daily chance for t-storms next week.