Warm with plenty of dry time today; rain chances rising

We were off to a very warm start for this time of year. Thursday morning, temperatures only fell to the upper 60s and lower 70s. When the average temperature is in the mid 40s at this time, these morning temperatures were closer to the average high. That will lead to a rather warm afternoon with highs rising to the upper 70s and many locations hitting that 80° mark.

A few isolated showers in our northwest counties are possible early in the day but most will remain dry until the late afternoon. That means if you have outdoor plans and want to avoid the rain, getting them done earlier in the day is recommended. A cold front to our west will slide over Indiana and stall out. This will bring scattered showers and storms to the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain coverage will increase overnight and many will be off to a rather wet start Friday morning. Rain and storm chances will continue off and on throughout Friday morning and into the evening. A few stronger storms with the potential for damaging winds can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening on Friday, although the risk is low.

After the front pulls away, rain exits early Saturday morning and we’ll be left with much cooler and breezy conditions to start the weekend.