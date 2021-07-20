Warm with hazy sunshine today around central Indiana

We have another fantastic day in store. We’ll have lots of sunshine around again and temperatures rising to the mid 80s this afternoon. Wildfire smoke from the western U.S. has drifted our way and will create more of a hazy look to our sunny skies again today.

Still, don’t forget the sunglasses and sunblock today. The UV Index is going to be high and sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes without any protection on your skin.

We’re going to stay dry and pleasant through the evening, too. The Indians are back home tonight at Victory Field taking on the Toledo Mud Hens. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. It’s going to be a great night for baseball as temperatures drop to he mid 70s by the end of the game.

A little bit warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid and upper 80s but we remain dry with plenty of sunshine again. Our next best chance for rain doesn’t come until Friday. Even then, it will be widely scattered and not everyone gets wet. Chances for widely scattered showers carry over into weekend as we get hotter and much more humid.