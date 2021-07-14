Warm with a daily chance for rain across central Indiana through the weekend

If it seems like it has rained every other day this summer, that’s because that has been the case. We have at least .01″ of rain for 23 of the past 44 days. Almost twelve inches of rain has fallen and this is the fifth wettest summer to date.

July has been a wet month as we’ve already had more than 4 inches of rain. This is currently or 13th wettest July and we are just halfway through the month. Our unsettled weather pattern will continue this week. We’ll have a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two on Thursday. A stronger risk for rain and thunderstorms will come each day Friday through Sunday, and 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely. A cold front will move across the state Sunday and bring an end to the warm, wet weather pattern.

We’ll have sunny skies, milder temperatures and lower humidity early next week.

So far this has been a mild month.

