Warm up on the way

High temperatures have been below normal for a few days. Cool and sunny conditions won’t last long, however. We were in the upper 30s and low 40s today.

We’ll get to warmer temperatures tomorrow, as well as gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 40s and some even potentially in the low 50s. Cloudy, and at times, overcast skies will be visible tomorrow as well.

The next system we’ve got our eye on will be for Friday. There is a possibility that some storms could reach severe criteria across Central and Southern Indiana. Strong, damaging winds, and heavy downpours may be present at times Friday night.

We continue to warm up into next week.