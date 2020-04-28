Warm Tuesday with rain on the way

Isolated sprinkles falling this morning in our far northern and far southwestern counties but those continue to fizzle out and we’re expecting the daytime hours to remain dry. We’ll have more clouds than yesterday but enough heat pumping in for our temperatures to soar into the mid 70s by this afternoon. Expect the wind to pick up in the afternoon with gusts increasing to 30 mph.

We’re watching a low over the Northern Plains this morning. As that system slides our direction it’ll bring threatening storms from Madison, Wisconsin to St. Louis and especially threatening in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Straightline winds will be especially damaging in that southern region with a tornado threat through the central portions, including Rockford, Illinois.

Less threatening storms will roll into Indiana Tuesday night. We could get some gusty winds, mainly west in Terre Haute, and heavy downpours along with some lightning. Scattered storms will continue through Wednesday morning with a few more showers throughout the day. Highs Wednesday won’t be as warm as Tuesday but still will get well into the 60s.

More rain is expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning so over the course of the week we could have a solid inch of rain areawide with higher totals in our western counties where rain will be heaviest tonight.

Chilly on Thursday with highs only in the 50s. Great Friday forecast of mostly sunny and 66. 70s expected to return over the weekend with storms possible on Sunday.