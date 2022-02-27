Follow Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

We have a breezy wrap to the weekend, with winds gusting around 20mph at times.

While temperatures will start to get a little warmer in the mid 40s (normal seasonal highs) it may feel a bit cooler at times with the stronger gusty winds at times.

The good news is we have plenty of sunshine to wrap the weekend and get the week started! By Monday evening, more clouds will start to pack in.

This week temperatures will take a turn in a much warmer direction. Highs reach the 50s at the start of the week. We even have a good shot to make it into the 60s by next weekend!