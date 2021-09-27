Warm Monday, quiet and mild week ahead

Good morning and happy Monday! After a fantastic weekend weather-wise, we are warming up today and keeping the sunshine! We are looking at a quiet week ahead with mild, above-average temperatures into the weekend.

Today, temperatures will top off in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. It will also be breezy today with winds out of the south and west at 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph are possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s with mostly starry skies.

Tuesday looks warm and sunny as well with temperatures in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We are staying mild and sunny into Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday look similar with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight shower chance this weekend but it is too early to talk about timing and totals. Have a great Monday!