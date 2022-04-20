INDIANAPOLIS – We’re finally going to be talking about warmer temperatures these next few days in Indiana! Say goodbye to snow chances. A warm front is headed our way that will get temperatures not only back to normal for this time of year, but even go above the seasonal highs.

Quick look at Wednesday

We slowly climb into the low to mid 60s Wednesday afternoon. You may see a few isolated morning showers, before a drier afternoon. Better chance for widespread rain comes Wednesday evening after 7 p.m.

Join the weather conversation on Twitter!

We may be starting off COLD again with wind chills in the 20's and 30s this morning… but just sit back and relax! We warm back into the 60s today — and it gets even warmer from here on out. We're talking 80 degree warmth & rain chances for the next few days on CBS4 AM. #INwx pic.twitter.com/Zdj8h93YD6 — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) April 20, 2022

Timing out Wednesday rain showers

We start off with a few isolated showers Wednesday morning. Then there will be some dry spots into the afternoon. This is followed by more widespread rain coverage after about 8 p.m. and lasting through the overnight hours. You may also hear a few rumbles of thunder as this rain passes through.

We’re heating up!

A warm front will bring rain showers and warmer weather to Indiana! We work on climbing about 10 degrees each day until we get to the weekend, with highs expected in the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday!