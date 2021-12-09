Warm evening ahead of showers and storms Friday

Overnight low temperatures are expected to stay even warmer than normal highs (43 degrees) this time of year! Check out these lows in the mid 40s coming our way:

The next big story after warming temperatures will be the showers and thunderstorms headed our way Friday evening. We are under a slight risk for strong storms to turn severe Friday night.

Strong, gusty winds will pose a threat with these storms. Wind gusts between 40-50 mph will be possible, with over an inch and a half of rain by Saturday morning.

After this storm system, the weather calms down quite a bit heading into next week. Temperatures will also remain warm, as the air stays mostly dry.

