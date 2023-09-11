We are waking up to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this Monday morning. Many outlying spots fell into the lower 50s, including Frankfort, Anderson and New Castle. It may have been a cool morning, but today is going to mark the warmest of the week! Highs will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon, which is near the average for the date in Indianapolis. ( 80°)

We will see most of the sunshine early in the day. However, there will be additional clouds moving into central Indiana as a storm system creeps into central Indiana. You can still expect plenty of dry time ahead of the shower activity. Rain chances will rise after 8 PM in our western/northwest counties, then move into the Indy metro closer to midnight. The rainfall will become much more scattered over the area early Tuesday morning.

A cold front should travel over central Indiana overnight and bring a milder air by tomorrow. Temperatures on Tuesday are going to be running nearly 10 degrees cooler compared to what we will see this afternoon! Cloud cover and widely scattered rainfall will also keep the temperatures at bay with highs in the lower 70s. Rain totals should stay below the half inch mark through Wednesday.

Rain chances will dwindle midweek, but the milder pattern will hold until the weekend. Highs will be comfortable and remain in the 70s for most of the week!