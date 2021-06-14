Warm, comfortable start to the week

Temperatures this Monday morning are trending about 10 degrees cooler compared to Sunday’s lows. The dew points have also dipped into the mid-50s, which means it feels much more comfortable with drier air in place across the area. It will still be a warm day with highs jumping into the mid-80s midday!

Another cold front is going to sweep over the state today and it will allow the winds to shift this afternoon. A few scattered clouds may also develop along the boundary. However, there is not much moisture to support rainfall today for central Indiana. Winds speeds will pick up this afternoon and temperatures will fall back into the lower 80s by the evening rush hour.

Mostly clear skies tonight will help lows dip into the upper 50s early Tuesday morning! You may even need a light jacket heading out the door tomorrow morning. Highs will dip slightly below normal Tuesday afternoon and will peak into the upper 70s.

The weather turns warmer and more humid by the end of the work week. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy in the days ahead before another system moves into the Midwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the mix on Friday.