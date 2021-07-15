Warm, breezy and humid today; rain returns tonight

Very warm and humid Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb quickly on breezy southwest winds. High temperatures this afternoon will peak near 90-degrees but the humidity will make it feel several degrees warmer.

There will be a lot of dry time again today but rain chances are back on the rise. Isolated showers will be possible in the late afternoon but rain really won’t be an issue for most until after 8:00 PM. Scattered showers and storms will move through late this evening and overnight. Heavy downpours are expected along with the possibility of a few stronger, gusty thunderstorms. An isolated severe thunderstorm producing damaging winds can’t be ruled out.

Keep the rain gear nearby because we’ll close out the week on Friday with off and on showers and storms throughout the day. These rain chances will carry over into the weekend. There will be dry time too, especially on Sunday, but it’s not until next week that we get into a nice dry and sunnier stretch of weather.