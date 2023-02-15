Warm and Windy Wednesday

Skies are sunny around central Indiana, and the spring-like feel is going to stick around for another day! We are still tracking strong winds this midday as they climb near the 40 MPH mark. The Wind Advisory for central Indiana has expired, but some of our northern and eastern counties still have the advisory in effect through 4 PM.

The strong southerly winds will allow temperatures to quickly rise through the afternoon along with the mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to rise into the lower to mid-60s late in the afternoon. Today is the day to get outside because storm chances will rise overnight, and the weather is going to become much more active tomorrow.

Timeline for Rain and Storms

Cloud cover is going to build into the area overnight ahead of the second, much stronger storm system. Skies will become mostly cloudy by midnight with showers and thunderstorms moving into south-central Indiana before sunrise.

The first round will bring the bigger push for rainfall as the warm front slides over the area. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and isolated strong wind gusts will be the main threats with the initial wave tomorrow morning. The rain gear will be needed throughout the morning commute.

Severe Weather Threat

In the warm sector of the storm complex, temperatures will rise near 60° and the atmosphere will become more unstable for locations E/SE of downtown Indianapolis. More storms are expected to initiate after 1 PM and that activity will be more conducive for severe weather development. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with any storm that fires up in the afternoon. However, some storms may rotate and create large hail. Stay tuned for updates from the CBS4 Weather Team.

Colder Changes on the Way

Behind the storm system, temperatures are going to sharply drop as colder air blasts into the Ohio Valley. Any lingering moisture from the system will turn into light snow showers Thursday night and into Friday morning. Highs on Friday are going to be nearly 30° colder compared to today and Thursday.