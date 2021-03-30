Warm and windy today; showers return tonight

Temperatures Tuesday morning are running much warmer than they were Monday morning. With temperatures mainly in the mid 40s out the door, we are about 15° to 20° warmer than we were 24 hours ago. You’ll still want a jacket when you leave the house this morning but you can shed it for the afternoon.

Windy, southwesterly winds will send temperatures into the low 60s by noon and into the low and mid 70s for the afternoon. If this is garbage collection day for you, you may find the lid to your trashcan in your neighbors yard. Winds will be gusting to 30 mph at times.

If you’re heading to one of the Elite 8 games tonight, Gonzaga will take on USC at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tip-off is at 7:15 PM. As you’re heading downtown, it will be windy, warm and dry before the game starts. However, heading home, scattered showers will be moving through the area.

A cold front will be nearing the state late tonight. Out ahead of it, showers will begin developing. By 7 O’clock, there could be a few showers in our western counties. These will spread east and be impacting more of central Indiana closer to the 10 O’clock hour.

These showers will move out early Wednesday morning and in the wake of the cold front, temperatures will be turning sharply colder. We’ll see highs on Wednesday right after midnight. After dropping into the low 40s Wednesday morning, temperatures will only rebound to the mid 40s by the afternoon.

It will be a frosty start on Thursday with temperatures plummeting to the low and mid 20s. This could impact any sensitive plants you have outside. Be sure to cover them up or bring them inside before going to bed Wednesday night. We finish out the week on the cool side but a quick warmup gets underway for Easter weekend.