We are kicking off the workweek with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s across central Indiana. The clouds have also thickened overnight and will build into the state much more as a warm front travels over the region.

You can expect plenty of cloud cover today, plus strong winds out of the southwest this midday and afternoon. Winds have the potential to rise to 35 MPH this afternoon ahead of the cold front.

By the evening, the weak cold front will trail over the area, and it could produce an isolated shower or a few sprinkles later tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight as low drop back into the lower to mid-50s. Wind speeds will also become lighter overnight.

Election Day is tomorrow, and the weather will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-60s. There should be many dry hours with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray showers are going to be possible Tuesday evening.

A better push for rainfall arrives midweek with this system having more of an impact on temperatures. Highs at the end of the week will decline back into the 50s, which is more seasonable to mid-November.