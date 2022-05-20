Scattered showers and at time severe storms moved over central Indiana Thursday night. Heavy rain, gusty winds and large hail were all reported with the activity from last night. The thunderstorms raced out of our eastern counties after 6 AM.

We are seeing a mix of sunshine and cloud cover this morning. Temperatures were also mild to kick-off Fast Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! Wind speeds will pick up as the day progresses and may peak near 40 MPH this afternoon. The southerly winds are going to drive our highs into the mid to upper 80s. The forecast high today is only two degrees shy of today’s maximum temperature record (90° in 1977).

A line of thunderstorms developed over western Illinois shortly after 7 AM ET. The storms have weakened as they continue to push over central Illinois at 9 AM. A couple showers and isolated thunderstorms may hold as this wave crosses over our western counties. The strongest cell will track north of our area. Many spots within central Indiana, including Indy, will not see any rain today.

A few thunderstorms may develop west/northwest of the Indy metro overnight and may turn strong. Spotty storm chances ramp up on Saturday with the initial wave arriving early in the day. Another round will arrive tomorrow afternoon. There should be breaks from the rainfall at times tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front is going to travel over the state Saturday night, which will keep rain chances around through Sunday morning. Drier and cooler weather builds back into central Indiana on Pole Day. Highs in the lower 70s will return to the state in the wake of the frontal boundary.