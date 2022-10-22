INDIANAPOLIS – Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for the rest of the weekend and the start of the week. Then a change up is on the way to Indiana!

Tonight will be perfect!

Mild temperatures tonight will allow you to enjoy all of the outdoor fall events! Only 65 degrees a couple hours after sunset.

Sunday at a glance

Sunday will be even better than it was today. Highs in the upper 70s with sunshine into! It will still be very gusty throughout the rest of the weekend.

Light precipitation possible

While there will be plenty of sunshine and dry air throughout Sunday, light and isolated rain is possible late in the evening.

Back to the drought

The entire state of Indiana is in abnormally dry (D0). Parts of the state are now back to moderate drought conditions (D1). That includes areas near Bloomington and Muncie.

Indianapolis 7-day weather forecast