Warm and stormy across central Indiana through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS– We have at least .01″ of rain for 23 of the past 45 days. Almost 12 inches of rain has fallen since June 1st. This is the fifth wettest summer to date and our unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Scattered thunderstorms will move across the state overnight with the greatest risk for severe storms over west central Indiana. The main threat from the storms will be damaging straight-line winds and torrential rain that will cause flash flooding.

This is currently or 13th wettest July as we’ve already had more than four inches of rain. Our wet weather pattern will continue for the next three days this week. As approaching storm system will give us a daily chance for rain Friday through Sunday and one to two inches of rain is likely. A cold front will move across the state Sunday and bring an end to the warm, wet weather pattern.

We’ll have sunny skies, milder temperatures and lower humidity early next week.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms this evening.

Heavy rain is likely across central Indiana by 9pm.

Heavy rain is likely Friday afternoon.

This has been a wet month.

We have a rainfall surplus for the summer so far.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this weekend.