Indianapolis has had 12 dry weekends and 18 wet weekends so far this year, and a series of weather systems will keep storm chances in the forecast through early next week. A storm complex coming out the upper Midwest will slide southeast and weaken as it does. However, a few isolated showers are possible across central Indiana this evening from this system.

We are closely watching the another system set to bring us rain and storms Saturday, primarily through the morning hours. A few of these storms could contain stronger, gusty winds or hail. Expect a mainly sunny, dry Saturday afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening with a few strong storms possible.

Beyond Saturday, the next system to watch will arrive late Sunday into Monday. Widespread showers and storms will be likely as a cold front approaches and up to a half-inch of rain will fall. Ahead of the front this will be a warm, humid weekend with highs near 90° and the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Behind the front we’ll have sunny skies, humidity will be much lower and highs will be ten degrees cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two to four inches of rain have soaked the state in the past week and the drought that has plagued the state this summer is slowly easing.

