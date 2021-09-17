Warm and humid heading into the weekend

The summery heat is sticking around for the last weekend of the season. Temperatures today through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s. Keep in mind, the average high temperature for this time of year is only in the upper 70s.

An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out this evening. However, most will remain completely dry.

The weekend remains rather warm for this time of year and the humidity will make it feel somewhat uncomfortable. However, with plenty of dry time, there will be a lot of opportunity to get outdoors.

Rain and storms arrive early next week. A cooling trend will take us right into the first day of fall where temperatures will only be in the 70s on Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will struggle to rise out of the 60s.