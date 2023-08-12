With today’s rainfall, Indianapolis has had 19 wet weekends and 12 dry weekends so far this year. An approaching cold front will cause more scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Strong storms with gusty winds will be possible through 9pm. Skies will be clear tonight for the peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower around 4am.

The next system to watch will arrive late Sunday into Monday. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon. Widespread showers and storms will be likely, Sunday night through Monday, as a cold front approaches and up to a half-inch of rain will fall. Ahead of the front expect a warm, humid Sunday with highs in the mid-80s and the heat index in the low 90s. Behind the front we’ll have sunny skies, humidity will be much lower and highs will be ten degrees cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Two to four inches of rain have soaked the state in the past week and the drought that has plagued the state this summer is slowly easing.

We’ll have clear skies for the meteor shower tonight and a few clouds for the race Sunday.

Expect sunny, warm humid weather for Sunday.

Showers and storms will continue through Monday evening.

After a dry start, our summer rainfall has increased and the drought is slowly being eliminated.

After a warm weekend, cooler temperatures and lower humidity will move in next week.