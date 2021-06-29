Warm, humid across central Indiana with scattered storms for next 2 days

On Tuesday, Indianapolis reached a high temperature in the 90s for the second day in a row and for the fifth time this month. June has been a mild month with temperatures running 1.6 degrees above average. June has also been a wet month for the city with over six inches of rain. Some parts of south-central Indiana have had over eight inches of rain this month, and there is more rain to come.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms for the next two days. One to two inches of rain will be likely during that time, and flash flooding will be a concern. Our warm, humid weather pattern will continue until a cold front moves across the state late Thursday. After the front passes, cooler, drier air will flow into the state, and temperatures and humidity will be much lower. After a warm, humid start, our work week will end more comfortably with lower humidity and temperatures in the 70s.

This dry, more pleasant weather pattern will hold for the 4th of July weekend with sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees through Monday.

This has been a warm month so far.

We have had five 90-degree days this month.

This has been the wettest month of the year for Indianapolis.

Scattered storms will develop by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Scattered storms will continue through 4 p.m.

Scattered storms will continue through 5 p.m.

Scattered storms will continue through 6 p.m.

Scattered storms will continue through Thursday.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.