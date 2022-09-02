Indianapolis has had 22, 90° days so far this summer and more heat is on the way for the weekend. The holiday weekend will be warm and humid with a daily chance for rain. Saturday will be a mainly dry day. Widely scattered showers in our southern counties will be around early Saturday morning with spotty showers and storms possible throughout all of central Indiana during the afternoon. It will be quite warm with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be the wettest day of the three, but even then, showers will be scattered in nature and there will be plenty of dry hours too. Rain chances ramp up late in the afternoon through the evening, so outdoor plans are best suited for earlier in the day.

We’ll also have a chance for lingering scattered showers through Monday and up to a half-inch of rain is likely this weekend. A daily chance for rain will continue through next week and up to an inch and a half of rain is likely.

This has been a warm summer and wet weekends have been common this year.

We’ll have widely scattered thunderstorms Saturday.

Highs will be near 90° Saturday.

We’ll have a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday.

Highs will be in the 80s Sunday.

A chance for rain will continue in the forecast for Monday.

Highs will be in the 80s Monday.

Up to an inch and a half of rain is likely over the next ten days.