Warm air pouring in; tracking Hurricane Delta

Chilly start to the morning but we are actually 10+ degrees warmer than we were yesterday morning. It’s also not nearly as cold as it was Monday morning when we woke up to frost. Once the sun rises, we will warm rather quickly.

The southerly breeze will pump us up to the 70s by lunchtime and highs actually should manage to briefly top off in the low 80s. We’ll be enjoying an afternoon that is more than ten degrees above average!

We have had under a quarter inch of rain over the last month and not another drop will fall through the end of the work week. Water your mums!

More than a hundred mile an hour winds are battering Cancun this morning. Hurricane Delta will continue through the Gulf and make landfall in Louisiana Friday evening.

The hurricane will weaken after landfall but could push rain our way as soon as Sunday night. We will continue to monitor so check back often for updates.