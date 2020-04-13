Very windy Monday; cold rest of week

Strong storms brought multiple tornadoes to the Gulf States overnight. Widespread damage is being reported. The strong storms continue to light up dozens of warnings as they move east, so a lot to keep an eye on this morning.

For us in central Indiana, rain is exiting. We do have a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Winds could gust up to 50 mph today so power outages are possible and much colder temperatures are expected. Wind is already picking up in our western counties and viewers in Brownsburg have reported the wind picking up noticeably.

Temperatures will drop to the 40s this morning and we’ll be below average in the 40s all day long. We will see the clouds break up enough to brighten us up this afternoon, but the wind and cold temperatures will keep us inside. Overnight we’ll expect to drop to 32 degrees and still be fairly breezy.

Highs will be stuck in the 40s for the rest of the week. We really should be 15-20 degrees warmer this time of the year. Wednesday will bring the potential for a wintry mix. Temperatures will improve by the weekend.